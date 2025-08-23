Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 77,234 Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF $CLOZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 1,625,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 941,406 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $609,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $779,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,081 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 804,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,064 shares during the period.

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

About Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

