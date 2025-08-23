Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE SKT opened at $33.4940 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Tanger has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.95%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Tanger by 346.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.