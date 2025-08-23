Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,980 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

