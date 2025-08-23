Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.6154.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 214,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.0%

NYSE WAL opened at $87.1870 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

