Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.19% of RBC Bearings worth $524,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock valued at $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $401.5590 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.50 and a 12 month high of $416.33. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

