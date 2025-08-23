Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,786 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 321.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $145.1990 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

