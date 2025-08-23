Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 20,826 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $483,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,086.01 and a 200-day moving average of $992.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.