Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.73%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

