Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $91.1030 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

