Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.1818.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in CRH by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,295,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after buying an additional 153,123 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 52,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CRH opened at $113.2560 on Friday. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.