Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.1818.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in CRH by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,295,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after buying an additional 153,123 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 52,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $113.2560 on Friday. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

