Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.37% of Floor & Decor worth $550,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

FND stock opened at $87.9750 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

