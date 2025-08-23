Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,761 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.87% of APi Group worth $581,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,007,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,468 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 3,050,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 479,614.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.56. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,664.08. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.3333 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.6667 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

