Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 774,193 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $668,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.2% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $571.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.