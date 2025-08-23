Mercury General Corporation $MCY Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $141,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 24.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCY. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.7%

MCY stock opened at $76.4950 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Mercury General Corporation has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

