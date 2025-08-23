Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $646,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0%

CNI stock opened at $95.8650 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

