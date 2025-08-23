Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

MZTI stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47. The Marzetti Company has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96.

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MZTI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

