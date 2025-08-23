Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.27% of Avanos Medical worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $11.6890 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

