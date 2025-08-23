Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,145 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 842.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 950.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $3,105,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.4%

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,346.52. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 103,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,442. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.