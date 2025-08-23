Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in CPB Inc. $CPF

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CPB were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CPB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CPB by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CPB by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CPB by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CPB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 527,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CPB in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CPB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the sale, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $92,890.71. Following the sale, the director owned 65,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,764 shares of company stock worth $352,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:CPF opened at $30.7240 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.07. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.31%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

CPB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

