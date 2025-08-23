Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,424 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENTA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 399,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,351.32. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

