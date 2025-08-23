4,534 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $56.9890 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

