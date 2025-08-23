Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $934,862.30 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Humacyte Trading Up 2.6%

HUMA stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

