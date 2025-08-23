Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,855 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $74,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 372,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 254,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,957,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 670.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 187,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Crocs Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

