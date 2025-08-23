Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Financial Contrast

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and New Fortress Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $32.80 billion 0.58 $15.23 billion $1.52 6.04 New Fortress Energy $2.15 billion 0.34 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 9.74% 6.70% 2.36% New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.50% -1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol and New Fortress Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 3 1 0 2.25 New Fortress Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $7.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 198.30%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ecopetrol pays out 99.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Fortress Energy pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats New Fortress Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

