T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $61,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after buying an additional 2,027,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after buying an additional 990,468 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after buying an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

