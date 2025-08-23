EntryPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $88,351,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,773,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2,867.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 593,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Insmed by 62.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,222,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,274,000 after acquiring an additional 470,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $95,641.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,048.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,144,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.