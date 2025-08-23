Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $259,631.10 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $259,631.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,715.80. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,315 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $218,157.30.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $24.16 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 85.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,043.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

