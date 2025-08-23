Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $250,114.95 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 10,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $250,114.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 423,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,040.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $370,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $607,600.00.

Magnite Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 85.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 7,043.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.