SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) VP Sells $233,660.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SkyWest Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 38.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 478.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

