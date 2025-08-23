Short Interest in Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 25.3%

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, adecreaseof25.3% from the July 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Brainsway during the fourth quarter worth about $19,838,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brainsway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 199,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Brainsway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brainsway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainsway in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Brainsway ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Brainsway had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brainsway will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Brainsway from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Brainsway from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

