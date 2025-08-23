Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Coupang alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CPNG opened at $28.7470 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,092,290 shares in the company, valued at $58,814,271.90. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock worth $295,524,795. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.