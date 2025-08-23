JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $275.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $289.43.

NYSE DY opened at $257.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.23. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,671,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

