Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 23.9%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 431,300 shares, adropof23.9% from the July 15th total of 566,400 shares. Approximately4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 614,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 614,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.6452 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.5210 and a 12 month high of $5.3910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

