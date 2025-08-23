EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.9050 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.