Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $336.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $347.3570 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.36 and a 200 day moving average of $319.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

