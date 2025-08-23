Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,850,000 shares, adeclineof23.6% from the July 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,462,510 shares of company stock worth $46,548,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Appian by 347,121.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,579,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 1,579,403 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Appian by 211.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 469,259 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 106,023 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Appian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

