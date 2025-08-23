Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, adecreaseof25.6% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Bogota Financial worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

BSBK stock opened at $9.3390 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -933,900.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

