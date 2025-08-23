XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 397,400 shares, agrowthof26.1% from the July 15th total of 315,200 shares. Currently,3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently,3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XIAO-I Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AIXI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. XIAO-I has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Get XIAO-I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XIAO-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XIAO-I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of XIAO-I as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XIAO-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XIAO-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XIAO-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.