Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Everest Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $343.6270 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 127.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.14.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

