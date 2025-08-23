Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after buying an additional 432,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after buying an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,926,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

