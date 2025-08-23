Credit Agricole S A Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 60.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,563,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PODD opened at $330.77 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.31 and a 12-month high of $334.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.