American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.43% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $60,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.7330 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

