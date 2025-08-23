C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 827.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $126.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

