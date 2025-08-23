Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOX

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FOX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.