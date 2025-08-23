Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 226,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

