Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.