First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.15. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 214,600 shares traded.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

About First Atlantic Nickel

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.