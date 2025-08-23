RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 124,900 shares.

RTG Mining Stock Up 20.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines.

