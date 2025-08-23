Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $14.42. Rohm shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 628 shares.

Rohm Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $804.37 million during the quarter.

About Rohm

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

