Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.46 and traded as high as C$52.44. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$52.44, with a volume of 1,227 shares.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.